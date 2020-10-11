Amravati Protest Against 3 Capitals To Complete 300 Days On Oct 12; TDP Vows Not To Budge

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (APSJAC) protest in Nandigama town of Krishna district, demanding the retention of Amravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, will complete 300 days on Monday. Earlier in March, APSJAC had decided to wage a protracted struggle against the three capitals move of the YSR Congress Party government.

TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Tangirala Sowmya took part in the protest. Devineni Umamaheswara Rao spoke to ANI and said that the agitation will not stop until Amravati is declared as the sole capital, adding that all those who are fighting for this cause will have a place in history.

"YSRCP had admitted for Amravati capital when they were in opposition, but changed their stance after coming to power. It is the judiciary that is saving the state today. In this public agitation, justice will definitely win. The agitation will not stop until Amravati will be declared as the sole capital. All those who are fighting for this cause will have a place in history." said Rao.

Rao further pinned blames at the ruling party stating that YSRCP leaders want to shift the capital only to increase their assets and properties. He further alleged that the YSRCP is trying to destroy the capital that is formed with public consent and sacrifices of farmers

Andhra Pradesh HC To Hold Daily Hearings Of Pleas Against Govt's Move For Three Capitals

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said it would hear various petitions, filed against the governments move to have three capitals for the state and related issues, in an order of priority from October 9. Turning down a state governments plea, the court said the status quo order, issued earlier on the two new laws related to the state capital, would continue.

The bench headed by Chief Justice J K Maheshwari directed the government to submit in sealed covers the video discs and details of the deliberations in the Legislative Council over the two new capital legislations in January this year. It decided to conduct hearings daily on the bunch of over 290 petitions related to the capital issue, after dividing them into 12 categories.

(Inputs and Image: ANI)