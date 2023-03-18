Amritpal Singh Escapes Arrest As Punjab Police Nabs His 6 Close Associates; Ops Underway

In a massive crackdown against the Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, Punjab police arrested 6 closed aides of the extremist leader from Jalandhar on Saturday.

As per the sources, the police departments of eight districts of Punjab carried out a joint operation to nab the pro-Khalistani radical leader and his supporters. The officials stopped the convoy of the Waris Punjab De chief when he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga and arrested six of his close associates. While Amritpal Singh managed to flee the site.

Republic has now accessed the exclusive video of Amritpal Singh from inside the car at the time when he escaped from Jalandhar amid the Punjab police' crackdown. The video was circulated in the Waris Punjab de WhatsApp group seeking more support. Meanwhile, the state police operation is currently underway.

Amritpal Singh's aides Gun license revoked

The central government has cancelled the gun licences of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s aides along with hundreds of others. The licences were cancelled after Punjab police recommended the suspension or cancellation of 8,100 gun licences.

A case has been registered against the supporters of 'Waris Punjab De’ head under the arms act for carrying illegal weapons. Reportedly, the weapons carried by the aides of Amritpal are illegitimate as their licences were invalidated in 2017. Earlier this week, on March 7, Punjab police sent a letter to the concerned district administration seeking the cancellation of the arms licences of 10 of Amritpal's associates.

This action came on the sidelines of the incident that happened on February 23, where Singh and his associates engaged in an altercation with the Punjab Police and barged into the Ajnala police station. The incident took place after Amritpal's protest against the arrest of his close aide, Lovepreet Toofan. Members of the "Waris Punjab De" organisation were seen ripping through barricades and wielding swords and sticks.