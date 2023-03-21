Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Alert Sounded In Maharashtra's Nanded, Police On Strict Vigil

Maharashtra Police has issued an alert for Nanded as 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is still at large, according to sources. He was last spotted in Punjab's Jalandhar on March 18 and the search for him has entered the fourth day. Instructions in this regard have been given to the Nanded Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

All police units have been kept on alert in order to avoid any untoward incident in Nanded, sources in Maharashtra Police said. There is a possibility that Amritpal Singh could flee to Nanded as he is an absconder.

On Saturday, Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against the controversial preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Amritpal, however, managed to give the police a slip and fled their dragnet when his caravan was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

An alert has also been sounded in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that a strict vigil is being maintained along the border with Punjab.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also directed chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to be alert in the international border areas of Punjab, India-Nepal, and others considering the possibility of Amritpal fleeing the country.

4 arrested for helping Amritpal Singh escape: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have arrested four people for helping Amritpal Singh escape, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said. He added that the arrested persons helped the preacher to escape in a car.

During the questioning, it was revealed that Amritpal went to a Gurdwara in Nagral Ambian village in Jalandhar, where he changed his clothes and donned a shirt and pant. Later, he dumped the car and escaped along with three others on two bikes.

"Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja have been apprehended for helping Amritpal Singh escape," Gill said. The car has also been seized and police recovered a .135 bore rifle, swords and a walkie-talkie set.