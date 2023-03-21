The Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Waris Punjab De Chief Vs Punjab Police, A Timeline

Amritpal Singh, the radical preacher who leads Waris Punjab De, continues to elude authorities with the hunt for him entering its fourth day on March 21. The Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt to get Amritpal Singh. Many of his close aides are in police custody and nearly 80,000 cops are combing through the whole of Punjab to find the man who laid siege to a police station in Ajnala in Amritsar around 20 days ago. Police, along with paramilitary forces, are conducting flag marches across the state to allay fears among citizens and security has been beefed up across the India-Nepal border along with other international borders on orders of the central government.

On Tuesday, Amritpal Singh was booked under the National Security Act (NSA), sources have claimed. At least 114 have been detained for alleged attempts to disturb the peace and harmony in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh made headlines for the first time on February 23, when he and his men laid siege to a police station in Ajnala in a bid to secure the release of his aide Lovepreet Toofan. The Punjab Police initially responded with caution and eventually relented and then went on to launch an epic manhunt.

Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector-general police (IGP) in Punjab said Amritpal Singh was attempting to form a 'jathebandi', a private army of sorts. "We have a strong suspicion of an ISI angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far. We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well."

Anarchy in Punjab: A Timeline