Amritpal's Aide Amrik Singh Detained In Jammu; Punjab Police Set To Question

In a massive development, another close aide of the fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh has been detained by the police in Jammu and Kashmir.

The detained associate has been identified as Amrik Singh who was taken into custody from Jammu's RS Pura area. As per the sources, he was in constant touch with the radical preacher before March 18. He stated that after the manhunt was launched against Amritpal, he has not been in touch with him. Amrik Singh's wife Paramjit Kaur has also been taken into custody.

The Jammu police made the arrest based on the information and mobile number received by the Punjab police. The Jammu police were on alert as there were speculations that Armitpal might come to the valley to hide. The Punjab police will travel to Jammu today where the Amrik Singh will be handed over to them for further interrogation. Earlier, another aide Amit Singh, an insurance agent was arrested from Tilak Vihar on Tuesday.

(Amritpal Singh's aide Amrik Singh)

Jailed Amritpal Singh Associates Shifted Out Of Punjab Over Prison-break Fears

On March 23, Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s associates were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and rerun of the Ajnala incident. After a brief meeting with the state police officials, sources in the Intelligence agencies shared their intelligence report on arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) associates under the National Security Act (NSA) and recommended shifting them out of Punjab.

Notably, some associates of Amritpal Singh have been shifted to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam due to security reasons.

"The arrested persons would have indulged in jailbreak, had they been put in jail in Punjab. They would have radicalised other jailed criminals and would have associated them in Anandpur Khalsa Fauj/AKF,” the report said.

Further, the intelligence report on arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) associates said, "They would have created a law and order situation by mobilising support against the arrest as seen in the Ajnala incident. Either they would have run their criminal activities from within the jail in Punjab."

