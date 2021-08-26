AMU Sets Up Internal Committee To Inquire Into Protests Against Vice-chancellor

After the recent protests by the students of Aligarh Muslim University drew criticism, the University took note of the issue and assured that it will look into the matter with grave concern. Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Thursday said that the University regrets the conduct of protests by student bodies and added that they will set up an internal inquiry committee to overlook the matter. He emphasised that the university had zero tolerance for baseless allegations. This comes after the student's body earlier condemned VC’s statement condoling the death of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh.

As per an ANI report, Public Relations Officer of the Univerity Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "As soon as we got to know about the incident, we as per the University rules, established an internal inquiry committee. AMU has zero-tolerance for baseless allegations levied against the University. We can talk about the incident only after the report on the internal inquiry comes out."

Other than this, reprimanding the conduct of protests, BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Manvendra Pratap Singh said, "The way the protests erupted in the University that day, it seemed like the protestors are pro-Taliban and anti-Ghani government. The way the protestors projected themselves, it felt like they do not value the contribution of Kalyan ji in our society. The University must take action on this soon." Mansoor, in a statement, had expressed grief over the death of Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri masjid was demolished in 1992.

Speaking to media here, Proctor Professor Mohammed Wasim Ali said: "Two posters were put up at the outer wall of Jama Masjid situated in the university and two-three posters were found lying at another place. Through my sources, I am trying to find out as to who have put up these posters."

Posters & Protests against VC’s speech condoling Kalyan Singh’s demise



On the intervening night of August 23-24, posters criticising Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor for condoling the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh surfaced on the campus. Protests erupted on the University campus as a result. The Ram Janmabhoomi issue was raised on the AMU campus, with posters blaming Kalyan Singh for the Babri demolition. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denounced the incident and stated that such actions will hamper the state's development ambitions.



Image: ANI