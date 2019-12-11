Amul's Juggling Take On Onion Prices Won't Make You Cry

One of India's most popular dairy giants Amul, which is known for its iconic current affairs and trends based-advertisements, has once again come up with a very relatable and a 'tearful onion' ad. With the constantly increasing prices of onions throughout the nation, Amul has come up with a quirky ad. The dairy giant in its latest advertisement has the iconic Amul girl trying to juggle with onions. The ad reads, "Kaho Na Pyaaz Hai!, Amul, won't make you cry."

Prices of onions across the country

Prices of onion in many places across the country have crossed Rs 100 per kg and are only progressing upwards. Onion prices soared above Rs 200 per kg for some grades in the Solapur market of Maharashtra. Prices touched Rs 100 per kg in Ludhiana in Punjab and over Rs 110 per kg in West Bengal’s Siliguri market. Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha that the government had taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and had also initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple.

Case filed against Ram Vilas Paswan

A criminal complaint case was filed against Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Muzaffarpur Civil Court for "misleading and cheating" people on the rise in the price of onions. Nayyar, a resident of Muzaffarpur town, said that Paswan had failed to check onion prices despite being the union minister for consumer affairs, food, and public distribution. The petitioner said that Paswan has misled people through his statement that the price of the vegetable has gone up due to its black marketing. The case was filed under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

