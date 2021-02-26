Anand Mahindra & Dr Shriram Nene Not Fans Of Man's Jugaad In Using Face-mask To Cover Eyes

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle to comment on a viral picture where a man is seen using his face mask to cover his eyes while sleeping in what looks like a local train. And Mahindra doesn't approve of this 'jugaad' (hacks/alternative for something) because the mask is inappropriately worn amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mahindra is normally appreciative of unorthodox and comically innovative approaches but this time he appears to be taking no prisoners.

"When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn't deserve any applause.)," Mahindra wrote. Madhuri Dixit's husband - Dr Shriram Nene - also shared Mahindra's post and wrote, "Probably sleeps better with the light blocked out. YT seriously, good mask hygiene is critical, even with the vaccines coming.."

When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn’t deserve any applause.) pic.twitter.com/3FbyNR7ClM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2021

Probably sleeps better with the light blocked out.😃 YT seriously, good mask hygiene is critical, even with the vaccines coming...We “covered” (no pun intended) the topic on masks. Let me know what you think. https://t.co/KOCrjSoyVa https://t.co/GnbwoW6SXh — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) February 26, 2021

Mahindra's post received over 5,800 likes. While some users agreed with his viewpoint, others blamed the workplaces that demand their employees to report to the office, while a few also observed the lack of social distancing in local trains — One user wrote, "Heights of negligence & indifferent attitude. Just becoz of such ppl daily bread earners will get impacted. No sense of responsibility." Another said, "Sir, what about those people standing behind this person, there is no social distancing and in both the cases it seems that these people are office going daily commuters,so until and unless WFH is allowed by all the offices expect emergency services, this issue will not resolved."

Hoping you also realised that local is fully packed. If the companies decides to operate with full workforce, it’s bound to happen. — Jaffar (@Judasprie) February 26, 2021

This is heights of negligence, carelessness.



What is the point of wearing a mask in the first place if you don't wear it properly. Ridiculous. — THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) February 26, 2021

This kind of packed train journey too doesn't deserve any applause... — Sanj the cyclist (@Truecyclist) February 26, 2021

8,333 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 48 fatalities

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Friday besides 48 fatalities, a health department official said. The caseload in the state thus rose to 21,38,154, while the death toll reached 52,041, he said.

Four cities - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amaravati -- together accounted for 3,401 or 40 per cent of the new cases. On the other hand, 4,936 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,17,303. The number of active cases stood at 67,608. Mumbai city reported 1,035 new cases, taking its tally to 3,23,879; with three deaths its death toll increased to 11,466.

Anand Mahindra's PKL issues tender to auction media rights deal for next 5 years

Tech Mahindra to IPL-ise Chess with 'phygital' Global Chess League; Both Anands involved

(With PTI inputs)