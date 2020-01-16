'True Celeb': Anand Mahindra Hails Capt Tania Shergill, 1st Lady Army Day Parade Adjutant

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Wednesday lauded Captain Tania Shergill on becoming the first lady parade adjutant for Army Day. Calling Captain Shergill a 'true celebrity', Mahindra said that he was inspired by the news.

Mahindra took to Twitter to express his feelings and asserted that Tania's video at the parade should be trending instead of those on TikTok. Here's what he tweeted.

Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tanya Shergill is what I’d call a true celebrity. THIS video should be trending...not just the Tik Tok variety... https://t.co/YkimZKpxLR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020

READ | Capt Tania Shergill Becomes The First Woman Parade Adjutant For Army Day

Captain Shergill - First woman parade adjutant

A woman officer with the Army's Corps of Signals- Captain Tania Shergill became the first woman parade adjutant for the Army Day Parade on Wednesday, January 15.

Captain Tania Shergill was Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy in Chennai. Reports stated that both her father and grandfather have served in the Army. While her father was in the 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery), her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse). A parade adjutant is responsible for the entire parade.

In the Republic Day parade of 2019, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

READ | Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsal

About Army Day

Army Day is celebrated to mark Lt Gen KM Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. The day also honours soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country, safeguarding its borders.

The main Army parade is held at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi, where Bravery awards and Sena medals are distributed on this day. The country also pays tribute to the army at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate.

READ | Republic Day Parade To Be Conducted In Vizag Port

READ | Republic Day: No Flight Ops For Nearly 2 Hours At Delhi Airport On Jan 18, 20-24, 26