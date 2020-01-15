Capt Tania Shergill Becomes The First Woman Parade Adjutant For Army Day

A woman officer with the Army's Corps of Signals- Captain Tania Shergill will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Army Day Parade on Wednesday, January 15. Shergill will lead the all-men contingent on Army Day.

Taking to Twitter, NCW chief Rekha Sharma wished her all the best.

Indian Army’s Captain Tanya Shergill, who is the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on #ArmyDay Parade this year. Team @NCWIndia wishes you all the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/RP0cxm3BGb — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 15, 2020

About Captain Tania Shergill

Captain Tania Shergill was Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy in Chennai. Reports stated that both her father and grandfather have served in the Army. While her father was in the 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery), her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse).

In 2019's Republic Day Parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

On the occassion of the 72nd Army Day, the Indian Army marked the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi. The event was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria along with India first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

About Army Day

Army Day is celebrated to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. The day also honours soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

The main Army parade is held at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi, where Bravery awards and Sena medals are distributed on this day. The country also pays tribute to the army at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate.

