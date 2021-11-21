Anand Mahindra Fumes & Issues Meme-filled Warning Over Fake Quotes On His Name; See Post

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media and is known for sharing entertaining, informative, witty pictures and videos that garner the attention of netizens. The industrialist in his latest Twitter post pointed out a quote falsely attributed to him. While calling out the quote falsely attributed to him, he posted memes in reaction to the false news. He further stated that he would be taking legal action against such acts.

In the Twitter post, Anand Mahindra said, "As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes![sic]."

He shared three pictures in the post, in which one image shows the quote that has been wrongly attributed to Anand Mahinda. The other two pictures are the memes that the Industrialist has posted in response to the “fabricated quote”. One meme shows Anand Mahindra with text that read, “I NEVER SAID THAT” and another meme from Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB featuring his dialogue 'Kaun hai ye log? Kaha se aate hai?'

Here's Anand Mahindra's tweet:

As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

Netizens react

Since being shared on November 21, the post has gathered over 4,200 likes and 320 retweets. The post has invited a number of comments from netizens. One user while sharing a picture of Paresh Rawal from Ready movie and commented, “Sir, every time you face such fake posts.. Just reply by this meme.” Responding to the user, Anand Mahindra said, “I like this one too[sic].”

Another user wrote, “Sir, I am in support of you.. Must take legal action against those trying to malign you[sic].” Another user commented, “It is absolutely immoral and illegal to attribute any quote to anyone which is not authored by him By the way your memes are nice Sir Plz don't loose social conscience as well as social presence that you usually have[sic].”

