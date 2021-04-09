Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Images Of Araku Valley, Says It Could Be 'new Shangri-La'

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, took to his official Twitter handle and shared images of what he deemed to be ‘the new Shangri-La’.

Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, took to his official Twitter handle and shared images of what he deemed to be ‘the new Shangri-La’. He retweeted a tweet by Manoj Kumar, who is the founder of Araku Coffee. In the tweet, he has shared images of various tribal farmers who have been working hard to make Araku globally acclaimed for Pepper. In the caption, it has been told that each farmer had nearly 200 trees to climb and they managed to earn a profit of Rs.100,000. The farmers had been working hard to complete an order from Denmark.

'The new Shangri-La'

Highlighting the benefits of the place, Mahindra mentioned that Araku is becoming ‘one of the world’s best labs for a new, sustainable, value-added  form of agriculture & a new community-based lifestyle’. This place is popular for its soothing environment. The valley has now become famous as a tourist hotspot in Andhra Pradesh. It is lined up with caves, gorgeous waterfalls and offers numerous activities to rejoice one’s time there.

Netizens concerned 

Since uploaded, the tweet has managed to gather over 1K likes. On seeing the post, netizens took over the comment section. "One Twitter user wrote, "Thank you sir for recognizing it...It means a lottt for us listening these words from you...". Another person wrote, "Yup it’s a nice valley close to Vizag.. Weekend drive on Thar makes it that much fun .. watch out for Emerging strawberry , Expermentation Green Apples farms". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the images. 

Araku valley is popular for its soothing environment that will help a person to rejuvenate. One can avoid the cell phones and breathe in the fresh air of this place. Araku Valley not only soothes the mind but also energizes the person with its scenic views.

(Image Credits: PTI/Manoj_Naandi/Twitter)

