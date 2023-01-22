Anand Mahindra Voices Concern About Deep Fakes On Twitter; Shares An Fake AI Video

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted an Artificial Intelligence-generated deep fake video on Saturday to alert people about the possible risks associated with the content posted online.

The 67-year-old who has a sizable following of over 10 million on Twitter shared the 56-second clip showing a man featured in a deep fake video that he generated using AI.

The cautionary clip aims to raise awareness of artificial intelligence's potential to deceive people by producing doctored content. The video further goes on to show how AI lets the man morph his face into various people including Virat Kohli, Robert Downey Jr, and Shah Rukh Khan.

“This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How’re we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?,” the Indian billionaire businessman captioned the video.

The video has received more than 2.4 lakh views, 5712 likes, and more than 1300 retweets since it was shared on January 21. Users were alarmed by the video, and many of them commented on how this technology may be abused to distribute false information.

"We should be deeply concerned about this ever-expanding phenomenon," a user wrote.

''With AI technology comes responsibility. There should be accountability for misuse,” another said.

A third one said, '' Very alarming @anandmahindra sir! Not just this, the way #AI is increasing its outreach, raising a lot of concerns. Will it eat up a lot of jobs? It may. We, as a society need to understand and protect ourselves from falling too deep into a trap!''

Parveen Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service also added a comment and stated, “Indeed alarming sir. And imagine this is not that good quality work also. With a more powerful computer and more inputs the deep fake videos will be even better versions.”