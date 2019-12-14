Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Travels In Lucknow Metro To Raj Bhavan

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took a ride in Lucknow metro from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Raj Bhavan on December 13, Friday. She had flown to the state capital from Surat in Gujarat. Patel wanted to send out a positive message to all the citizens who were still using their own vehicles or private transport like taxis, autos or tempos etc. to go to the airport.

Anandiben Patel is the first governor to travel in Lucknow Metro, laying emphasise on environmental protection.

The metro was constructed to divert traffic from roads and make daily travel easy but is currently being used by people half it's projected capacity. By travelling in the Lucknow metro, Patel wanted to encourage more people to make a switch to public transport for their daily commute, reported a news agency.

Taking into consideration the traffic, pollution and not so frequent use of public transport, the reportedly Governor decided that she will travel in the metro to raise awareness among people about environmental protection.

On December 13, Anandiben Patel saw the Chaudhary Charan Singh metro station located near the airport when she was returning from Surat as per her schedule. She then boarded the metro train and expressed her thanks to the station control cum train operator of the journey, Neetu.

The Principal Secretary Housing Deepak Kumar and UPMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav accompanied her on the metro journey. Mr Kumar Keshav presented a model of the metro and the coffee table book to the UP governor.

He explained the Governor about the various facilities in the metro for women, disabled people, mobile charging system, advertisements to inform passengers on LED screens and also gave her information about upcoming stations. The UP Governor appreciated the efforts of the Lucknow Metro to bring a change in the Mass Rapid Transit System of the city.

(With Inputs from ANI)