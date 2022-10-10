Anantapura Lake Temple's Vegetarian Crocodile 'Babiya' Passes Away In Kerala's Kasaragod

Babiya, the lake-dwelling guardian crocodile of a holy place in Kerala, which was guarding Sri Anantapura Lake Temple in Kasaragod, is no more. Babiya, Kerela's famous vegetarian temple crocodile who loved eating rice, passed away at the age of 75 in Anandapadmanabha Swamy temple.

Divine crocodile Babiya was a vegetarian and lived in Temple lake for more than 70 years by eating the prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple.

Babiya passes away at 75

Image: Divine Crocodile Babiya which was guarding Sri Anantapura Lake Temple in Kasaragod of Kerala is no more. Source: Republic

According to the local legend, Babiya lived only on the temple prasad which was offered every day after the noon worship of the deity. The vegetarian prasad comprised cooked rice and jaggery and was fed to the friendly crocodile by the devotees fearlessly.

Image: Babiya in the temple premises. Source: Republic

The Ananthapura Lake temple is believed to be the authentic seat of Ananthapadmanabha Swami. The temple is built in the middle of a lake in the little village of Ananthapura, a few km away from the town of Kumbla in Manjeshwaram Taluk of Kerala's Kasaragod district.