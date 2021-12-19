Andaman And Nicobar Islands Achieve 100% Double Dose COVID-19 Vaccination

In a massive milestone, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have accomplished the mark of 100% double COVID-19 vaccination of its eligible population. According to the administration, this has been considered to be the first among the states and union territories to complete the milestone utilising solely the Covishield vaccine.

The administration took Twitter to announce the achievement and wrote, “A&N achieved 100% COVID vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest parts of world.”

#CoVIDVaccine #TheAndamanStory - 1 - A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest part of world. @MediaRN_ANI @Jitendra_Narain — Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) December 18, 2021

In another tweet, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration wrote that the vaccination in the union territory was exceptionally difficult because of the UT's distribution among 836 islands spread over 800km from north to south set apart by a rough sea, highly dense rainforest, hills and exposure to inclement weather.

Vaccination in A&N was extremely challenging as the UT is spread over 836 islands Spread over 800 km from North to South separated by Rough Sea, Extremely Dense jungle, hills & exposed to Inclement weather.@MediaRN_ANI @Jitendra_Narain pic.twitter.com/eNvGYVHUU1 — Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) December 19, 2021

74.67% of the total population of the UT has been vaccinated

The immunisation campaign in the islands began on January 16, the same day as the rest of the country. According to a health bulletin, 2.87 lakh persons have obtained both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of a goal of 2.86 lakh, resulting in a vaccination rate of 100.41%. According to the bulletin, 74.67% of the total population of the archipelago has been vaccinated.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 caseload on the islands increased to 7,701 on Sunday, according to the health advisory, as one additional individual tested positive for the ailment. The bulletin stated that the latest instance was discovered via contact tracing. It also informed that the Union territory presently has two active instances, with 7,570 individuals recovering from the sickness so far, including one in the previous 24 hours, and 129 patients succumbing to the infection.

Meanwhile, in the previous 24 hours, India has reported 7,081 new COVID-19 instances and 264 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active caseload in the nation is now at 83,913, the lowest level in 570 days.

(Image: PTI/ Unsplash)