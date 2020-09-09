Andhra CM Calls To 'Strictly Monitor Services' In 224 Hospitals Having COVID-19 Patients

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a virtual meeting with the officials, collectors and joint collectors to discuss the situation of hospitals treating COVID-19. In the meeting, the CM directed all the officials to strictly monitor the quality of services in all the 224 hospitals treating COVID patients. Jagan Reddy has asked to look over four key parameters- food, sanitation, infrastructure and staff.

Monitor services in hospitals with COVID-19 patients

As per the official release, in the virtual meeting which was held on September 8, Jagan Reddy said that proper management is the key, which will help the Andhra Pradesh to win the battle against COVID-19. He insisted that proper awareness should also be spread among people to such an extent that every person of the state should know whom to contact and what to do when he/she start to show Coronavirus symptoms. Jagan Reddy also directed the authorities to make sure that every person to wants to get tested should be tested at any cost.

"Quality of management is key in this war against COVID. If we do that properly, 90 per cent of our job is done as we have already been doing it for months now. "Every person in the state should know what he/she is supposed to do, who he/she is supposed to contact when he/she starts showing symptoms and feels that they have been infected. Every person who wants to get tested should be tested at any cost," said Reddy.

Andhra CM has asked the officials to monitor the strength of the staff in each hospital and also make the recruitments if required. The officials have been asked to maintain proper records of all the patients so that doctors can easily identify probable plasma donor to save the lives. Jagan Reddy has asked to take every possible measure to curb the virus.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the world so far the total number of positive cases in India is at 42,80,422. Andhra Pradesh comes at the second position in terms of COVID-19 cases in India. Till now the state has recorded around 5,06,493 positive cases. As per the latest COVID-19 reports shared by MOHFW, in the past 24 hours, 8368 news cases and 70 new deaths have been reported. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state are 97,932.

