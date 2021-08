Andhra CM Jagan Dubs Independence Day As Occasion To Set New Targets And Pave New Ways

While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the 74th Independence Day on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that India has an opportunity to set new goals and pave new paths.

Reddy remarked, "India is celebrating its 75th independence day. I wish all 140 crores Indians on this auspicious occasion. This is the time our country is discussing the achievements, developments, and every other good and bad aspect of our society. This is an occasion to work on our problems, set new targets, and pave new ways. The tricolour that flies from Delhi to every street today should ensure our bright future."

Today's India, according to Reddy, wants the Constitution's rights, security, and freedoms to be faithfully enforced. “Nowadays, People want not only the fundamental rights but proper atmosphere for an exact implementation of those rights. The meaning of human rights and freedom has been expanding along with time. For example, the UN had identified the Internet as a basic human right in 2011," he noted.

When asked about the state's emphasis on English education, the Chief Minister stated that while everyone has the right to education, that right is meaningless if children from low-income families do not have access to it.

He mentioned, "Our government has been trying for the past 26 months to reduce the gap between announcement and execution of the fundamental rights. I observed what various sections of the society want, during my 3648-kilometre long padayatra. Our farmers want more support. Our SC, ST, BC, minorities want assurance of a bright future, they want their share in society. Our women want financial, social, political, and academic empowerment. Our youth want efficiency to compete with the world. Poor and below middle-class people want medical treatment for any disease as a right. Our people want not only the right to education but the Right to English medium education."

The Chief Minister went on to say that he has noticed that people want the city-centric management system to be phased out. He noted, "They want their administration to be reachable and be close to their native place."

People, according to Reddy, want a government that treats them as individuals, regardless of caste, religion, region, faith, or political affiliation. He added, "They want a transparent and corruption-free system that provides equal justice to all. In our efforts to reach the peoples’ aspirations, our government has implemented many schemes that altered the state's history."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI