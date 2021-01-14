Andhra DGP Rebuts Chandrababu Naidu's Claims On Temple Vandalism; Lists Police's Efforts

Highlighting the efforts taken by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department to prevent cases of temple vandalism, DGP D Gautam Sawang said that Police station level communal harmony committees and 23,256 village defence squads are being set up. He also expressed his disappointment over comments made by Opposition leaders including former CM Chandrababu Naidu, adding that a multi-pronged strategy is in place to ensure the safety of religious institutions in the state.

Speaking to media in Vijayawada, the DGP said, "I have never heard these words in the 34 years of my service. He also called the comments by Naidu detestable and very unfortunate." He also said, "The government has already set up state and district level committees for communal harmony. Taking it a step further, we are setting up such committees at police station level, besides forming village defence squads."



The DGP said that the desecrated idol of Lord Ram was at a hillock, "Though it was an old structure on the hillock, in our security audit, there was a recommendation to install cameras, but that could not happen because there was no power connection there. Just three days before the incident, an electricity line was laid and four cameras were about to be set up, but before it could be installed, the incident took place," the DGP said.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Government Constitutes 16-member SIT To Probe Recent Attacks On Temples

Steps taken by Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

While CM Jagan termed the vandalism as Opposition's conspiracy, his state government also constituted a 16-member SIT to probe the attacks. The SIT will investigate all temple-related cases since September 2020. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced that he will be forming a 7-member State Level Communal Harmony Committee, along with district-level committees. The committee headed by the state's Chief Secretary will comprise the DGP, principal secretaries (Home, Endowments, Minority Welfare, Political) and one member from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Other communities. Condemning the recent spate of events, Reddy said that remote temples are being attacked each time the government launches an important scheme.

Additionally, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a CID inquiry into the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol in Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and directed the State Endowments Ministry for renovation and repair work of the temple. He also laid the foundation stone for the new idol of Lord Ram.

READ | Andhra CM Jagan Orders New Ram Idol, Modernisation & CID Probe In Ramateerth Vandalism

READ | Andhra CM Jagan Constitutes State 'Communal Harmony Committees' Amid Temple Vandalisms

Chandrababu Naidu's stinging attack

In a stinging attack over temple and idol desecration, TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he is a "betrayer of Hindus." Demanding an explanation from Reddy and a CBI probe, the former CM asked as to why has he not visited the temple till now to express solidarity, while also pointing out that such religious intolerance has increased in Andhra Pradesh under YSRCP government. Naidu made the comments during his visit to the Ramateertham temple, and also alleged that CM Reddy was a Christian, and therefore not a single accused person has been arrested so far.

Naidu said, "Jagan Reddy may be a Christian. But thinking that he can use this power to converts Hindus is wrong. If people in power resort to religious conversions, it amounts to betrayal. One should not show such religious intolerance. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan resounds in Ayodhya’s Ram temple. Similarly, Ramateertham Rama temple has always been held in high respect in North Andhra. In such a temple, miscreants have vandalised Lord Rama idol but the government was not taking any steps to catch the culprits."

READ | 'CM Jagan Betrayer Of Hindus; May Be Christian': Chandrababu Naidu Slams Idol Desecration