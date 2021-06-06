Andhra Pharmacy Worker Alleges Police Harassment In Vizag; Says Fined Unnecessarily

In a shocking attack against a COVID worker, a female pharmacy worker on Saturday, alleged that she was unnecessarily fined and assaulted by Vishakhapatnam police while returning home. Visuals from the city's Vishakha Rama Talkies shows the health care worker squatting on the road protesting the fine imposed on her, insisting on lodging a complaint against the assault on her. Two women police officers are seen forcibly trying to dislodge the victim from the road as she insists that she was harassed by the police inspite of displaying her permission to travel amid curfew.

Andhra healthcare worker harassed in Vishakhapatnam

Health workers have faced harassment throughout the COVID pandemic fight be it from govt officials, politicians, patients' kin, and police. To counter this, Karnataka Association Of Resident Doctors (KARD) has sought a 'state-level legal cell' fight the legal issues in such matters. Citing that 12 cases of assault against doctors in the past 8-10 months, KARD sought the govt to set up a legal cell to follow through with FIRs filed against the attackers. Similarly, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded declaration of a 'protective zone' within the hospital to safeguard healthcare workers.

The Centre has already amended The Epidemic Diseases Act to protect healthcare service personnel and property, including their living/working premises against violence during epidemics. The law passed by Parliament has a five-year jail term for those attacking doctors and healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare service personnel include public and clinical healthcare service providers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical workers and community health workers.

Andhra lockdown

Currently, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has extended the existing COVID curbs till June 10 as cases continue rise. As of June 1, COVID cases crossed the 17 lakh mark to 17,04,388 after 11,303 fresh cases were added in 24 hours. While active caseload in the state dropped to 1,46,737, gross COVID-19 toll increased to 11,034. East Godavari district reported 2,477 more cases and Chittoor reported 1,536 fresh positives, followed by West Godavari with 1,116. The remaining 10 districts registered less than 1,000 new cases each, the lowest being 222 in Vizianagaram.

As per govt guidelines, shops providing basic necessities/essentials will now be allowed to open between the hours of 6 am and 12 pm. The public will be free to travel between 8 am and 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities. Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, clubs and swimming pools will, however, remain closed. Restrictions also remain on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals.