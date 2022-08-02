Andhra Pradesh: 50 People Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leakage At A Company

As over 50 people were hospitalised after a case of suspected gas leakage at a company named Brandix, police are awaiting Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials to assess the situation. The Anakapalle police stated the evacuation is in progress at the premises and more details are awaited.

Case of suspected gas leakage at Brandix

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," said SP Anakapalle.

Andhra Pradesh | A suspected gas leakage reported at a company in Achutapuram. A few women have been rushed to a hospital after they fell ill. Police are waiting for APPCB officials to arrive & assess the situation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wEmPXB3QNZ — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

The police further added that a few women fell ill after the incident was reported in a company in Atchutapuram. Some of them have been shifted to a local hospital and the police were waiting for the APPCB officials to come and further examine the situation. The entry was barred and no one was allowed to enter the premises.

IMAGE: ANI