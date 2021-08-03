Andhra Pradesh: Animal Rights Activists Condemn Killing Of 300 Stray Dogs, Demand Justice

Reacting to the ghastly incident of mass killing of 300 stray dogs in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, animal activists in Andhra Pradesh had demanded justice for the voiceless and has asked for stringent punishment for the culprits, on Tuesday. In a horrifying incident, more than 300 stray animals were killed in the Godavari district on the order of village panchayat authorities. The dogs were given poisonous injections that killed them eventually. The cruel incident has sent shock waves across the country.

Animal activist in Andhra Pradesh condemns the killing of 300 stray dogs

Speaking to ANI, Senior animal rights activist, Prasad termed it as a ‘gruesome act’, moreover demanded the state government take stern measures to stop the killings of stray animals in the state."The Panchayat authorities, despite knowing the law have done such a gruesome act. These culprits must be punished as per law," Prasad demanded, who is working for the welfare of animals for over 10 years now.

Most of the animal activists in Andhra Pradesh have stressed that the laws should be made stringent and be implemented strictly. They opined, these kinds of incidents usually occur in villages, where most of the village Panchayat officials are not aware that it is a crime to kill stray dogs.



"This act that took place in Lingapalem village is an extremely inhuman act and should have been dealt with in an ethical way," Shyamala, another Animal activist told ANI.



Gautam Abhishek, another animal activist, associated with the Ashraa foundation for animals, told ANI that most people do not treat stray animals with respect and instances of violence against them are recurring. There is a tendency in people to treat street animals inhumanely. He highlighted that instead of finding a root cause and ways to deal with stray animals, these people are just killing these animals.

"Instead of killing the authorities might have tried and found out the root cause and ways on how to deal with stray animals," he added. Some other activists opined that the animal volunteers and activists must step forward and make sure that such incidents don't take place even at the rural level. “This is absolutely unfortunate and this has to be addressed as soon as possible by the government. Animal activists and lovers are trying their best to warn the Panchayat officials not to do such acts," another activist Ravi said.

(Image: ANI)

(With ANI Inputs)