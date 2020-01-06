Andhra Pradesh: Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 2.25 Lakhs Seized

A police team of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam on Sunday has seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.25 lakh. According to the DSP Mahaboob Pasha of R Peta station said that the accused nabbed will be sent to remand.

It was reported that the accused was bringing gutka from Odisha and Guntur. Further investigation is underway.

"Our police team was tracking a that person named Polisetti Narayana Murty, we intercepted him on Sunday to find banned gutka packets. Based on the information provided by him, our team then searched the house of one Purnachandra Rao at Mustakhan Peta. There our police found banned gutka and khaini worth Rs 2.25 lakh," Machilipatnam DSP Mahaboob Pasha told reporters.

READ: Shops to face action if they sell banned tobacco products: Puducherry Chief minister

Shopkeeper held with Gutka, Tobacco products worth lakhs in Palghar

A 19-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested for allegedly storing banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 8.90 lakh in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, Police said on Friday. As per an official, the incident came to light after the police raided the paan shop of Afaullah Akhilur Rehman Shaikh and seized gutka and tobacco-based products of various brands worth Rs 8.90 lakh.

The accused was arrested immediately and was charged with offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration's regulations.

READ: Age limit now 21 across US for cigarettes, tobacco products

Pudducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had also earlier warned shops and establishments of stern action if they are found selling banned gutka and other tobacco products in the Union Territory.

In a release, he said complaints were pouring in that ganja and other tobacco products banned in the Union Territory were being clandestinely sold in several places in Puducherry. He said police had been alerted to keep close vigil on shops and also conduct raids and search operations to rein in sale of banned gutka and other products. "These narcotics are dangerous to the health and also social peace and particularly the youth would easily fall prey to the products.

READ: WHO sees tobacco drop among men, but vaping effects unclear

READ: Maharashtra: Shopkeeper held with gutka, tobacco products worth lakhs

(With Agency Inputs)