Andhra Pradesh: 'Brahmotsavam' To Begin In Tirumala On Sept 27

The 9-day annual 'brahmotsavam' of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill-shrine at Tirumala, near here, will commence on September 27, said an official of the temple.

Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that is in-charge of the temple administration, has decided to allow devotees to take part in the 'Navaratri' festivities on the hill after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, observing the age-old custom on behalf of the government, would hand over a set of silk cloth to the high priests of the hill temple at the beginning of the 9-day festival, he said. Elaborate arrangements were being made for the festivities.