Andhra Pradesh CM Directs Officials To Come Up With 'action Plan' For 3 IT Concept Cities

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 5 directed the officials to come up with an action plan to set up three concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bangalore to establish information technology-related industries, said CMO. Aiming for both high standard infrastructure and unique architectural construction of the city, Andhra Pradesh CM said that the concept cities should contribute to the progress of the IT sector in the state and contribute to the development. Reddy urged the officials to convene ‘as many industries as possible’ in order to create a large number of job openings.

Further, CMO also said that CM Reddy has directed the officials on focussing and ensuring ‘uninterrupted internet service’ to be provided in every village across the state. Andhra Pradesh CM has underlined the importance of the construction of libraries with accessible bandwidth internet connection in every village. Apart from the construction of libraries, Reddy has also instructed that all secretariats and RBKs in the village should also be connected to the Internet.

On Friday, Gautam Reddy, Minister for IT and Electronics Policy in the State, and CM Shri YS Jagan participated in a review with the concerned authorities. With a timeframe of at least three years, Reddy said that the steps should be taken to provide the elevated services in state including internet connection and concept cities. CMO further added, “The Government is also chalking out plans to develop an integrated industrial park in Visakhapatnam. This park includes High-End Skill University, Incubation centres, Labs, Departmental Offices, Data Center and IT Towers.”

Technology and research university in Andhra Pradesh

Budding from Reddy’s concept vision, Andhra Pradesh government is now also planning to set up an institute of emerging technology and research university. The state’s Chief Minister aims for an institute with technologies such as robotics, Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain technologies and many other advanced electronics. Further, Reddy on Friday directed to set up hubs for all e-Governance applications covering the fields of Education, Health, Agriculture and other services of the state.

Image credits: @AndhraPradeshCM/Twitter