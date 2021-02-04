TDP MPs Meet Amit Shah; Urge Home Minister To Restore Law And Order In Andhra Pradesh

Days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a delegation of Telugu Desam Party MPs met and submitted a complaint to Amit Shah over the ongoing 'attacks and atrocities' being committed by the ruling YSRCP government in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting which lasted for about 20 minutes, during which TDP MPs appealed Home Minister about the urgent need for central government's intervention to restore law and order for a free and fair election in the State.

Oppn unites against Jagan Mohan Reddy

Speaking to the media TDP MP Galla Jayadev said that they had brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister on how the YSRCP was resorting to all-round attacks and atrocities on women, media, judges, weaker sections, Opposition leaders, temples and now on the rival candidates in the panchayat elections. Amit Shah assured to look into the memorandum they had submitted and to take suitable action that would be necessary, says TDP MPs.

Galla Jayadev along with other leaders also handed overproof and photograph evidence on how the "YCP chaotic regime" has brought the general life to a standstill in Andhra Pradesh. The attempt to murder case was wrongfully filed against TDP AP President K Atchannaidu who was sent to jail. This was nothing but the ruling party modus operandi to demotivate the rival candidates and undermine the election process.

Stating that all the four pillars of democracy were under severe attack in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MPs told the Union Minister that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was himself misrepresenting the facts in order to divert the attention of the public.

The TDP MPs accused the Jagan regime of trying its best to make the panchayat elections a one-sided affair which was running contrary to the basic foundations of a democratic country like India.

