Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Meets HM Amit Shah; Three Capitals, Polavaram Project Discussed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the idea of three capitals in the state, the Polavaram project, and the COVID situation. In August, last year, the State Government had promulgated the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All-Region Act, 2020' in order to have three capitals.

Amid the crucial meeting, CM Jagan reportedly said that Andhra Pradesh is committed to the concept of balanced regional decentralization of governance. Therefore, his government is planning to decentralize capital functions in three locations, that is, Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati, and Judicial Capital at Kurnool.

The Andhra Chief Minister requested HM Shah to issue a re-notification for shifting the High Court to Kurnool while pointing out that the BJP favoured the establishment of the principal seat of the High Court in Rayalaseema.

He also urged the Centre to give assent to the Andhra Pradesh DISHA Bills, Criminal Law (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020, and Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Authority Bill, 2020.

AP Decentralization & Inclusive Development of All-Region Act, 2020

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had brought in the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All-Regions Bill, 2020, to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati, and judicial capital in Kurnool. It also provides for dividing the state into various zones and establishing zonal planning and development boards.

The Polavaram project

Meanwhile. apart from three capitals, CM Jagan also discussed the Polavaram project with the Home Minister. The project is situated on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state. Earlier, in December 2020, the Chief Minister had met Amit Shah to discuss the details of the project. In February, the Polavaram Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) chairman A B Pandya had overlooked the development and expressed satisfaction over the project work. The project is expected to benefit the upland areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna Districts with drinking water supply to Visakhapatnam Township and other towns and villages.