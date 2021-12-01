Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy To Begin 2-day State Tour Of Flood-affected Areas From Dec 2

As Andhra Pradesh has constantly been witnessing heavy rains during the last few days resulting in severe flooding, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is heading out on a two-day tour from December 2 in the flood-affected areas of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts of the state. CM Jagan will also visit habitation centres and interact with people of flood-affected areas.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in the Andhra Pradesh districts of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa. Fishermen have also been advised by the IMD to not venture into the sea.

According to real-time data, Chillakur in the Nellore district received 210.25 mm of rain from Sunday evening to 6 am on Monday, followed by 182.25 mm in Atmakur. Since Sunday evening, other parts of the Nellore and Chittoor districts have received rainfall ranging from 54.5mm to 149.5mm, said reports.

On November 26, as many as 16 people who were washed away in the recent floods in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh were still missing while the state government stated that another 44 were killed in the deluge. CM Jagan had said that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each was paid not only to the kin of the deceased persons, but also to those of the missing persons.

IMD predicts cyclonic storm at Andhra Coasts and Odisha

Meanwhile, a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. It said that a low pressure lay over south Thailand and its neighbourhood at 8.30 am, which is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours.

"Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," an IMD statement said.

It is then likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around Saturday morning. The Met office predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over coastal Odisha and "heavy to very heavy" rain at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of the state, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI