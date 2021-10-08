Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Urgently Intervene In State's Power Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in matters pertaining to the developing energy crisis in the state. The Andhra Pradesh CM in a letter drafted to PM Modi stated that the unfolding International crisis has resulted in a three-fold increase in the electricity charges across Europe and China while further deeming that the crisis has now hit India.

"In Andhra Pradesh, the post-COVID power demand increased by 15% in the last six months and by 20% in the last one month, coupled with coal shortage is pushing the country's energy sector into turmoil," the draft maintained. "The daily average market price of about 40 MU/day energy that we purchase has increased 3 times from a daily average of Rs 4.6 per kWh on 15th September to a daily average of Rs 15 per kWh on 8th October 2021," CM Reddy asserted.

AP CM Reddy speaks about shortage of power in state

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state has been facing a shortage in electricity distribution as the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has fallen short of coal stocks.

"AP has been meeting a grid demand of about 185-190 MU daily. Power generation stations operated by APGENCO which supplies 45% of the state's energy needs, hardly have coal stocks for 1 or 2 days and generation from these could be impacted further," Reddy maintained.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also highlighted the need for additional water supply during the harvesting season that comes at the cost of huge energy supply.

It is quite alarming situation: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Reddy talked about the unavailability of power in the state during certain hours citing the situation as 'alarming'.

"Power is also not available at certain hours in the market due to less availability of generation in the country. It is a quite alarming situation and the finances of distribution companies would deteriorate further if the situation persists," the AP CM stated in his letter to PM Modi.

CM Reddy submitted a list of measures to be taken by the Centre along with the state to avert chaotic conditions arising due to load shedding.

The CM among many other measures urged PM Modi to direct the Coal Ministry and the Railways to allot 20 coal rakes to thermal stations in Andhra Pradesh. He also urged the Prime Minister to provide the deepwater gas available with ONGC and Reliance to be supplied on an emergency basis to 2300 MV stranded/nonworking gas plants in the state.

Image: PTI