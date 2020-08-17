Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Asks Officials To Be On High Alert In Wake Of Godavari River Floods

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 16 asked the revenue officials to be on high alert as the water levels of the rivers continue to rise in the state. This move came after a spate in the rivers in Andhra Pradesh led to flooding in some districts. CM Reddy instructed the concerned officials to relocate people from the low lying areas and asked the officials in the east and west Godavari districts to be on high alert.

Floods in Andhra Pradesh

Due to incessant rainfall, the water level has risen to danger levels, inundating several area located on the banks of the rivers. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy has instructed the officials to be on high alert, especially in East and West Godavari districts, and take all steps required to handle the situation. As per CM Reddy's instructions, people from low-lying areas are to be evacuated and moved to relief camps set up by the state. He also instructed the officials to contact the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in case of any emergency. CM Jagan Reddy also asked the authorities to keep him in the loop and send regular updates about the situation.

Jagan Reddy also enquired about the flood situation in Krishna district of Andhra. The officials from the Irrigation Department of Andhra Pradesh had issued a warning to the people residing in the low-lying areas of the Prakasam Barrage on Sunday. The department issued an alert and requested people to relocate as 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada had to be lifted to release water due to the rapidly rising water levels.

"River Krishna is overflowing at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. The floodwater level is increasing at a fast pace. A huge amount of water is accumulating at the barrage due to rains in upper areas. The irrigation department has lifted 70 gates and leaving the flood water into the sea," the officials stated. "Around 82,000 cusecs of water has been received at the Prakasam barrage today and 10,000 cusecs of it is released to the canals. The remaining water has been released downwards. 70 gates of the barrage are lifted for release of the water. Over 1 lakh cusecs are expected to accumulate so people are expected to remain vigilant," said Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Saturday

DC Imtiaz also informed that the control rooms, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) were on high alert and available in case of emergency.

(With inputs from ANI)