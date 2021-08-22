Andhra Pradesh Decides On Offline Government Orders, Gets Slammed By Opposition

The Opposition on Sunday, 22 August 2021, condemned the Andhra Pradesh government's decision of not posting the Government Orders (GO) online, alledging that the Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led state government was 'trying to hide facts'. Barring some confidential orders, all other documents were available on the government’s official portal, until the state government issued a notice asserting that it would follow the system prevailing in other states and the Government of India, and henceforth will post orders offline.

Opposition slams Andhra Pradesh government

Reminiscing the state election, Bharatiya Janata Party V Satyamurty, asserted that the Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy had said that his government will be transparent in the decision-making process, but now the government is doing the other way. "They are issuing the G.Os but removing them online to keep the people in dark," he added, outlining that such a practice was condemnable.

On similar lines, the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India K Ramakrishna asserted that the government has taken the decision in an 'undemocratic way'. "The GOs should be transparent and people should know about the orders, " he said, underlining that the system of posting GOs online was introduced by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, but now the government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is ruining it. He further citing the order of Telangana High Court, exuded hope that even the Andhra Pradesh High Court would issue directions to the Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led government to put out all the GOs online.

The Telugu Desam Party also joined the parties in slamming the Andhra Pradesh government. Senior party leader Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao said that the government's move to not post orders was 'moral bankruptcy. "Are you hiding the GOs to cover your mistakes? Is it not blindfolding the people to the only post the GOs government likes?" he asked.



Earlier, Principal Secretary Mutyala Raju, underlining that the system of generating GO numbers and display of Government should be done as per AP secretariat office manual and the AP government rules, said, "The system of generating numbers from the GOIR website is hereby dispensed."