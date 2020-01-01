Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pamula Pushpa Sreevani Praises Jagan Mohan Reddy On TikTok

On New Year's eve, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani posted a video featuring herself on TikTok in which she praises Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the video, the deputy CM acts along with Telugu song Rayalaseema muddubidda mana Jagan Anna playing in the background. The video of the young politician has instantly gone viral on social media.

Sreevani praises Jagan Mohan

In the song's lyrics, Jagan is praised as the son of Rayalaseema, the region he belongs to. It was produced by the YSR Congress Party after Jagan swept the state Assembly elections last year and became the Chief Minister in May. Sreevani posted the video despite being from a different region, that is, north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Take a look at the video.

About Pamula Pushpa Sreevani

Sreevani is also the Minister of Tribal Welfare. She is the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Kurupam Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vizianagaram district. The politician acted in a Telugu movie in order to highlight the importance of organic farming. Sreevani enacted as a teacher in the movie Amrutha Bhoomi.

Amaravati Farmers protest Jagan Mohan's proposal

The video came amid an ongoing controversy surrounding Jagan’s proposal to have three state capitals and the shifting of capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam which angered farmers in the region. The farmers of the region have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday seeking "stall this process of shifting capital city" or else grant them "permission for mercy killing".

Through the letter, the farmers have accused the ministers, MLAs of the state government of not paying heed to their woes and of "issuing irresponsible statements like Amaravati is a desert, graveyard, etc." and of using brute force to crush the protest being staged by them. On December 27, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet had deferred taking a decision on relocating the capital, saying it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm, which is expected to submit the report on January 3.

