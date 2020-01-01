Telangana: TDP To Not Celebrate New Year, To Join In Amaravati Protests With Farmers

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that his party will not be celebrating New Year this season, as Amaravati continues to agitate against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's idea of three capital. He said in a tweet that his party will join the thousands of farmers and agricultural workers who are protesting to save Amaravati.

.@jaitdp will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation. We will join the thousands of protesting farmers & agricultural workers to #SaveAmaravati pic.twitter.com/Ox6cUQQW47 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 31, 2019

The TDP chief said that the government's decision has forced Andhra Pradesh into chaos. He said that the devastating decisions of the government are creating "misery" in the lives of people. He said that men, women, and children have never protested like this before.

With hope in their hearts, they had given away their lands towards the construction of Amaravati. Their future must not be jeopardized. Their sacrifice must not go waste," Naidu's letter in a tweet read.

Inviting people to support the protesting farmers and their families protesting against the "tyranny", Naidu also urged all party leaders and people to donate the money which they would have spent on New Year celebrations to the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi.

Request to donate money for agitating farmers' aid

The proposal to create three different capital cities in the state has triggered protests across Amaravati, especially among farmers who had given up their land in the promise of getting developed plots in the capital. Also, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (Amaravati farmers protection committee) has approached the High Court against the state government's proposed move.

Three capital decision in Andhra Pradesh

On December 27, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet had deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital and decided to constitute another high-powered committee to study the report of the G N Rao committee.

The G N Rao committee had recommended three capitals for the state a legislative one in Amaravati, an executive one in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool.

(With inputs from ANI)