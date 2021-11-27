Andhra Pradesh Floods: Incessant Rains Trigger Havoc In State; Death Toll Soars To 44

The administration of Andhra Pradesh said on Friday that 44 people have died as a result of floods triggered by the state's unprecedented rain. According to a statement released by the state government, the floods devastated a total of 1990 villages in 119 mandals in four districts namely -- Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Nellore -- with 211 villages entirely flooded, 44 persons killed, and 16 people still missing.

"The rains, which started after the first week of this month, continue to fall today. The Rains began on the 16-17th. As never seen before in history, heavy rains inundated Rayalaseema. On the streets of Tirumala and in the town of Tirupati, we have experienced heavy rains and vehicles being washed away," the statement said. "Four buses were stuck in the flood, where an RTC bus had fallen from Nadaluru bridge, causing 10 people to succumb to death and the rest were rescued by SDRF teams. 10 others had died at Sivalayam which is on the banks of the river," it said.

The government also stated that power has been restored in four districts and that 95,949 flood-affected families are receiving basic requirements. It has also stated that it will accelerate the payment of compensation for flood-damaged homes, both totally and partially.

"The government is sanctioning 1.8 lakh for a new house, along with compensation at the rate of 95,000 for individuals whose house was completely devastated," it said.

"Owners of dead cattle will receive immediate compensation. In addition, there are orders to ensure that Cattle are vaccinated. Cattle fodder was also ordered to be delivered in large quantities around the country. In the case of crop compensation, an enumeration has been ordered to be conducted as soon as possible, it noted.

Furthermore, the state government has asked collectors to provide rapid reports o

n road reconstruction, review these data immediately upon receipt, and prioritise and pay for these projects. The government had previously decided to supply 25 kilogrammes of rice, 1 kg of red gramme dal, 1 litre of palm oil per family, 1 kilogramme of onion, and 1 kilogramme of potatoes to people in the impacted districts. The government has requested the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, who is also the government's ex-officio Principal Secretary, to take the required steps to ensure that vital commodities are distributed.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Writes To PM Seeking Flood Relief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the Centre to grant immediate financial relief following the floods caused by persistent rainfall in the state. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Rs 1,000 crore in interim relief. Reddy also urged the Prime Minister to appoint an inter-ministerial Central committee to examine the damage in the state's flood-affected areas.

