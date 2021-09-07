Andhra Pradesh Forms Special Enforcement Bureau To Stop Illegal Transportation Of Liquor

In Andhra Pradesh, to combat the illegal transportation of liquor, the state government has established a special unit under the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). On September 5, the SEB unit was founded and became operational. According to the state government, the Excise Department had 350 staff to handle enforcement operations earlier, but the SEB now has approximately 5,000 personnel to handle the enforcement of excise laws.

Dr Rajat Bhargava, Andhra Pradesh's Special Chief Secretary, examined the work of both the Excise and Special Enforcement Bureau on Tuesday, during which the situation came to light. Bhargava issued a warning to individuals involved in illegal distillation and smuggling and directed the Special Enforcement Bureau to take stern measures, under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act). According to the official statement, 59,873 cases of illegal distillation were filed in 2020-21 and 46,872 people were arrested.

SEB confiscates 77kg of cannabis

Liquor is not the only thing that the SEB keeps an eye on. It also curbs drugs like marijuana. Following the recovery of 77 kg of cannabis, the Special Enforcement Bureau officers detained five suspects on Sunday. The cannabis confiscated is estimated to be worth Rs 7 lakhs. It was being transferred illegally from Vizianagaram to Delhi. Cannabis is valued at about Rs 7 lakhs. M Sattibabu, Joint Director of the Special Enforcement Bureau, stated that two of them are from Vijayawada and three are from Delhi. An investigation into the matter is still going on.

What is PD Act?

Preventive detention is a type of custody, most commonly to prevent future criminal behaviour. Preventive detention is the practice of imprisoning accused individuals before trial on the idea that their release would be detrimental to society- specifically, that they would be more likely to commit new crimes if released. The National Security Act of 1980 gives the Central Government and State Governments the authority to detain a person in order to prevent him or her from acting in a manner that would jeopardise India's security, foreign relations, public order, or the provision of essential supplies and services to the community. The statute also allows governments the authority to imprison foreigners in order to control their presence or expel them from the country. Detention is limited to a maximum of 12 months.

