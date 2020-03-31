Andhra Pradesh Governer Donates One Month Salary To PM CARES Fund, 1 Lakh To State Relief

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for contributing to the PM CARES Fund which has been set up in the wake of the deadly and fast-spreading Coronavirus Pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday pledged his one-month salary to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 1 lakh to the State Relief Fund as contributions for the fight against COVID-19.

"In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, I have decided to contribute one month's salary to the PM- CARES Fund, as a humble gesture. And as a responsibility towards my state, I have decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to the AP State CM Relief Fund," Harichandan said in a televised appeal.

"Entire humanity is experiencing the crisis of the COVID-19 calamity. It is essential that each and every citizen remains alert and cautious," he added.

Backing Prime Minister Modi's decision for a nationwide lockdown, he said: "After assessing the situation on the ground and to prevent the potential risk of further spread of the coronavirus, PM Modi announced complete lockdown throughout the country for 21 days beginning from the midnight of March 24."

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday also donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation and PM Modi urged Indians to donate generously. It is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

