Delhi Govt Calls For FIR Against Nizammudin Markaz's Maulana Over Lockdown Violation

After health units sent dozens of people from the Tableegh Markaz in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin to hospitals and quarantine centres over suspicion of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has asked the police to register an FIR against the Maulana of the mosque for alleged violation of the nationwide lockdown.

Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz and 163 people likely to be infected with COVID-19, have been admitted to the city's Lok Nayak Hospital. A group of at least 200 were taken from the area to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed Coronavirus symptoms on Monday.

ANI quoted the government stating that the administrators of Nizamuddin Markaz violated the Coronavirus lockdown following which several positive cases have been found, for which strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment.

It is reported that some people have a travel history abroad. Following the scare, a team of the state health department along with a World Health Organisation (WHO) team reached the spot. A Delhi Police team, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, also reached the spot and cordoned off the area. State-run buses were seen carrying suspected people to hospitals.

Markaz says insiders confined since lockdown

However, in a letter addressed to Delhi ACP Atul Kumar, the Markaz said that they were in compliance with all prohibitory orders imposed by the Central and State authorities since the March 22 'Janta Curfew'. It said that there were people inside its premises who are from other states as well as foreign countries but, have been confined adhering to the lockdown.

"Presently several Indian as well as foreign Tableeghi volunteers belonging to different states of India and different countries remain confined and isolated inside the Markaz," the letter said.

Dr Mohammad Shoaib, spokesperson of the Nizamuddin Markaz said that there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases. "Yesterday, we provided a list of names to the administration of those who had any health issue, including cold and fever. Some of them have been admitted in the hospital on the basis of age and travel history. We don't have any confirmed COVID-19 case till now."

