Andhra Pradesh Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching Avatar: The Way Of Water

A man died of a heart attack while watching the recently released Hollywood film 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'. The incident took place in Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district. The deceased, identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu, had gone to watch the film with his brother Raju. 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' is a sequel of the 2010 film 'Avatar'.

Srinu apparently collapsed in the middle of the film. After which, his younger brother rushed him to the Peddapuram Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

Lakshmireddy Srinu is survived by a son and a daughter.

Man died while watching 'Avatar' (2010)

In 2010, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching 'Avatar'. The man had a history of high blood pressure. Doctors said he died due to "over excitement from watching the movie."

How do heart attacks occur?

Heart attacks typically occur when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. A heart attack, in medical terminology, is called a myocardial infraction.

About 'Avatar: Way Of Water'

After over a decade of one of the most successful science fiction films, 'Avatar' director James Cameron has brought out its sequel 'Avatar: The Way Of Water".

The film follows the adventures of Jake and Neytiri's son. The film features Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Michelle Rodriguez in pivotal roles.

