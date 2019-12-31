Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLA Meets CM Reddy, Speculations Of Him Joining YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from the Guntur West constituency, Maddali Giridhara Rao on Monday, December 30, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. The meeting has led to speculations that he might join Reddy's YSR Congress party soon.

However, while speaking to the media, Rao said, "I met with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for getting some issues in my constituency resolved. The Chief Minister responded positively and ordered the sanction of Rs 25 crores immediately. There was no discussion regarding my change of guard from TDP to YSRCP." Meanwhile, he lauded all of the welfare schemes of CM Reddy's government.

Reddy pitches three capital idea

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change."

Farmers stage protest

The farmers in various areas of Amaravati have been protesting against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers took out a rally with black flags and raised slogans demanding that Amaravati should remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Furthermore, several farmer protests have erupted at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kishtayapalem, and Tulluru saying they entrusted the land with the government under the land polling scheme. Along with it, the farmers also held a sit-in protest on the roads of Venkatayapalem.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)