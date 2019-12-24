BJP's Lanka Dinakar Slams Andhra CM Reddy, Says, 'He's Taking U-turn On Every Promise'

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday, December 24, slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and said, "He is taking a u-turn on every promise he made before coming to power." Slamming the CM's three capital idea for the state, the BJP leader said, "He wants to divert people's attention from the main issues. First, he had promised that Amravati is and will be the capital of the State but now he has proposed three capitals." He further added, "Having three capitals for one State is such an immature decision taken by the Reddy government. There are ample issues that need to be addressed but Reddy seems to have failed in every aspect."

Dinakar slams Reddy over NRC

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh earlier has clarified that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the State. Slamming CM Reddy, Dinakar asked, "First you support CAB and now you stand against NRC. What do you want to show by this?" The implementation of NRC has sparked several protests across the country. Along with Reddy, many Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala have clarified of not implementing NRC in their States.

Reddy's 3 state capital idea

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”. This has sparked the farmers protests in Amaravati.

