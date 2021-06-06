Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Permanent '10-Bed-ICU Units' At All Government Hospitals

As Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, a non-profit organization Nirmaan has now come up with a unique and much-needed solution to assist the underprivileged people of Andhra Pradesh.

The main idea to set up permanent '10-BED-ICU Units’ in all the government hospitals of the state is in sync with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment for providing equitable and quality healthcare to all, especially the poor who have been hit hard during the pandemic.

On behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Member of Parliament from Eluru Kotagiri Sridhar and the Andhra Pradesh government representative for North America Rathnakar Pandugayala have taken upon themselves to identify, invite, motivate and coordinate with donors for this noble cause for providing 10 bed ICU units in a government hospital. This initiative will tremendously reduce the burden on district hospitals by equipping government hospitals in the rural areas with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

With commitments currently for 22 government hospitals spread across all districts, the team is looking forward to adding 10 ICU beds capacity for the remainder of the 100-plus bed hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on 5 June, the same project was launched KT Ramarao in Telangana. This initiative, which is being brought to life with extended help from the Government of AP and other well-known sponsors, is scheduled to launch soon in AP.