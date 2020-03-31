Heartwarming: Andhra Villagers Help Out Struggling Pani-Puri Seller Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the national lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus crisis, villagers from Andhra Pradesh's Movva district extended financial support to a Pani Puri seller. According to reports, the Pani Pauri seller, identified as Gajen, had no money left to buy food for his family. As per the locals, his family did not eat for two days amid the lockdown.

Amid the crisis, some of the villagers collected money and handed it over to Sub Inspector Habib Basha and asked him to give it to the Pani Puri seller. Speaking to news agency ANI, the sub-inspector said, "Gajen came from Uttar Pradesh. He is living here for the last three years by selling pani puri. Due to lockdown, his livelihood is affected. People of the village understood his condition. They donated to him Rs 4000 cash, commodities, vegetables and other goods worth Rs 5000. I appreciate their service." He further advised that many people should come forward and help the people in need.

Currently, 23 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, while one person has been reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, as many as 235 people were detained by Amalapuram police on Thursday for entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and violating the lockdown orders.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

As of date, India has reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, and 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency.

(With ANI Inputs)