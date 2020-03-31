Congress Working Committee To Meet On April 2 Via Video Conferencing Over COVID-19

A meeting of Congress Working Committee will be held on April 2 through video conferencing to discuss the situation created by the threat posed by COVID-19 and measures taken to contain the disease. The meeting will discuss the response of the government to the situation and assess the progress on tasks given by the party leadership to the state units.

Taking to Twitter, KC Venugopal, party general secretary (organisation) said that the meeting will be held via video conferencing. The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the Congress is being held amid a countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government announced the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday last.

Congress writes to PM Modi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and also given their suggestions. The party held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the measures by state units and frontal 0rganisations to help people fight against COVID-19 and problems due to the countrywide lockdown, especially those faced by migrant workers.

Sources said the CWC, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will adopt a resolution on issues related to COVID 19 and the government's response to it. The CWC will also discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Party leaders will also discuss the problems of daily-wagers who are still stranded on the borders of some states, sources said.

Central control room at AICC

Congress has taken a series of steps to respond to the situation posed by the threat of the deadly virus. It has decided to set up a central control room at the AICC for coordinating all COVID-19 related matters. The state units have been asked to update the control room on a daily basis on the ground situation about the spread of the virus, medical preparedness of respective state governments and relief work being undertaken by the party and state agencies.

Sonia Gandhi, who will chair the CWC meeting, had last week constituted a task force to intensify the efforts of Congress-ruled State governments to deal with the grave situation prevailing on account of COVID-19 in a coordinated manner. The members of the committee are chairmen of the respective manifesto implementation committees of Congress-ruled States. The party has also been seeking relief measures from the government for various sections.

