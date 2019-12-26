Andhra Pradesh: Villagers Protest Against Government Recommendation Of Three Capitals

Villagers in Andra Pradesh continued with their protest on Thursday against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of having three capitals for the state. Chief Minister Reddy said that the state could have three separate capitals — legislative, executive and judicial. The protest entered its ninth day on December 26.

Protests continue

During the protest, women and children sat on the roads and offered prayers. A cooking program was also held on the road. The protestors were supported by BJP leaders such as General Secretary J Syam Kishore, who said that the matter will be taken up to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, "State government formed the GN Rao committee for deciding placements of the capital and another administration office. Committee has recommended shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati and High Court will be in Kurnool."

The protestors had earlier said that they donated thousands of acres of fertile land for Amaravati hoping that their future generations will reap benefits of the capital. But now the government's hint of shifting the Secretariat and the High Court have created doubts on the future of Amaravati. They demanded an immediate withdrawal of his statement and resume construction works in the capital.

Last week, farmers held a sit-in protest on the roads of Venkatayapalem. In Tullur, the protesters sat on the road with pesticide tins in their hands. These protests come only a few days after another minister had indicated that the southern state was likely to have three capitals.

On December 17, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated that the state could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept. "We may have three different capitals. They are required. We have to think on those lines seriously," he had said.

