BJP Extends Support To Farmers Protesting Against The 3-capital Idea In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's BJP unit on Wednesday, December 25, expressed solidarity and extended support towards the protesting farmers in Amaravati against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state. BJP's state unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana after visiting the farmers protest in Tullur said, "Farmers in the area have given their fertile land to the government for building the state capital after bifurcation. We will not remain silent if the capital is shifted from Amaravati. The BJP will support the farmers. If needed, we will approach the court too. We will bring the matter to the notice of the Centre and fight until justice is done." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier had proposed the idea of three states for Andhra Pradesh.

'Shifting capital is a lunatic act'

Calling the idea of the three states a 'lunatic act', the BJP leader, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, said, "The Central government has spent Rs 2,500 crore for the capital announced in this area. We won't sit idle if the government misuses public money in the name of three capitals." He further slammed CM Reddy and stated that no one will invest in the state if the government changes its capital whenever they want.

Read: Jagan joins the ‘NO NRC’ bandwagon, says Andhra Pradesh govt. will not implement

Read: Andhra Pradesh govt proposes seaport worth Rs 10K crore at Ramayapatnam

Reddy's 3 state capital idea

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

Read: Women recite Vishnu Sahasranama, demand that AP capital not be relocated

Read: BJP's Lanka Dinakar slams Andhra CM Reddy, says, 'He's taking U-turn on every promise'