Andhra Villagers Forced To Carry Sick Youth 12 Km On A Makeshift Strecher To Ambulance

In a case highlighting the abject medical apathy, villagers carried a sick youth for over 12 km to an ambulance which could not reach their village due to poor connectivity. Locals of Daraparti Panchayat of Vizianagaram district were forced to carry a sick youth in a makeshift stretcher to take him to the ambulance which had arrived at the place of closest approach - 2-3 hours walk away.

The boy named Jarata Nagaraju who hails from Dungada tribal hamlet in Daraparti panchayat of Vizianagaram district was suffering from jaundice for few days.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice carried on a makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance in Vizianagaram district due to lack of proper road connectivity. pic.twitter.com/HmaE4btTGa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

'Patient in critical state': Doctors

The doctors of the hospital to which he was taken addressed the situation and shed light on the incident, "Villagers of a hamlet carried the patient for almost 12 km and reached a road. From there, the patient was carried in an ambulance," a doctor said. The patient who had to be carried for over 12 km was critical when he arrived at the hospital.

"Nagaraju was first brought to Sringavarapu Kota government hospital. He was given primary aid. As the patient's condition was critical, he was sent to Vizianagaram government hospital for further treatment," said the doctor.

No constructed road in Gaya

This incident of poor interconnectivity of the villages does not come as a surprise. A similar situation of lack of proper roads was brought to light in Gaya, Bihar when locals highlighted that even after 75 years of independence, there was still no fully constructed road in the area. The locals had stressed that even though there were government offices, jobs, education, etc in the village, commuting was still a major task for them.

