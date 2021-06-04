Anerood Jugnauth Dies: GoI Declares State Mourning; PM Modi Dials Mauritius Counterpart

As Sir Anerood Jugnauth, who was the former president and prime minister of Mauritius passed away, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday informed that the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on Saturday throughout the country. As per MHA, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning. There will be no official entertainment on the day, MHA added.

One Day State Mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect on the passing away of Sir Anerood Jugnauth former President and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius



PM Modi dials Mauritius Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences on the demise of Anerood Jugnauth. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister apprised about his phone call with Pravind Jugnauth and said Anerood Jugnauth will be remembered as a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius.

I called @MauritiusPM Pravind Jugnauth to convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. He will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian Ocean Region and a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2021

PM Modi consoles Sir Aneroos Jugnauth's demise

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sir Anerood Jugnauth's family and the people of Mauritius. While stating that Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth was the architect of modern Mauritius, the Prime Minister said that he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy.

Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth, a tall leader & statesman, was the architect of modern Mauritius. A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy. Condolences to his family & the people of Mauritius. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/CktEnK4XMn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

Besides PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind had also consoled the death of Anerood Jugnauth. Calling hi a "visionary leader", the President took to Twitter and said that his landmark contributions to India-Mauritius relations will always be remembered.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. A global statesman, a visionary leader, a Padma Vibhushan and an extraordinary friend of India, his landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations will always be remembered. Om Shanti. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 4, 2021

Who was Sir Anerood Jugnauth?

Anerood Jugnauth died on Thursday at the age of 91. He was the country's longest-serving Prime Minister with more than 18 years of tenure. He was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s. Jugnauth held the post of Prime Minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and later between 2014 and 2017, before passing the torch to his son, Pravind Jugnauth, who is the current Prime Minister of Mauritius. He also served as President of Mauritius from 2003-2012.

(Image: Twitter- @narendramodi, Pravind Jugnauth FB)