Last Updated:

Anerood Jugnauth Dies: GoI Declares State Mourning; PM Modi Dials Mauritius Counterpart

MHA on Friday declared one day state mourning across India to condole Sir Anerood Jugnauth's demise. PM Modi dials Mauritius PM to offer condolences

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Twitter- @narendramodi, Pravind Jugnauth FB

Twitter- @narendramodi, Pravind Jugnauth FB


As Sir Anerood Jugnauth, who was the former president and prime minister of Mauritius passed away, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday informed that the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on Saturday throughout the country. As per MHA, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning. There will be no official entertainment on the day, MHA added. 

PM Modi dials Mauritius Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences on the demise of  Anerood Jugnauth. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister apprised about his phone call with Pravind Jugnauth and said Anerood Jugnauth will be remembered as a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius. 

READ | PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR society on Friday

PM Modi consoles Sir Aneroos Jugnauth's demise

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sir Anerood Jugnauth's family and the people of Mauritius. While stating that Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth was the architect of modern Mauritius, the Prime Minister said that he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy. 

READ | ‘Modi Stole My Mask’ No 1 Bestseller in India in 3 categories on Amazon in 36 hours

Besides PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind had also consoled the death of Anerood Jugnauth. Calling hi a "visionary leader", the President took to Twitter and said that his landmark contributions to India-Mauritius relations will always be remembered. 

READ | Our members undertook welfare work in 1.77 lakh villages on Modi govt's 7th anniversary: BJP

Who was Sir Anerood Jugnauth?

Anerood Jugnauth died on Thursday at the age of 91. He was the country's longest-serving Prime Minister with more than 18 years of tenure. He was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s. Jugnauth held the post of Prime Minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and later between 2014 and 2017, before passing the torch to his son, Pravind Jugnauth, who is the current Prime Minister of Mauritius. He also served as President of Mauritius from 2003-2012.

READ | 'Today India is showing way to the world': PM Modi bats for self-reliance at CSIR meeting

(Image: Twitter- @narendramodi, Pravind Jugnauth FB)

READ | PM Modi dials Milkha Singh; wishes him speedy recovery as 'Flying Sikh' recoups from COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND