Anie Siva From Kerala Who Once Sold Lemonade & Ice Cream For A Living Now A Sub-Inspector

A 31-year old Kerala woman named Anie Siva, who once sold lemonade and ice creams to tourists at Varkala Sivagiri ashram 10 years ago has become the Sub-Inspector of Police of the area. While congratulating Anie, Kerala Police took to Twitter and said:

A true model of will power and confidence...



An 18-year-old girl who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become #subinspector @Varkalapolicestation.#keralapolice #AnieSiva pic.twitter.com/AM0CnhETrz — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) June 27, 2021



Talking about her journey, Anie Siva was quoted by ANI saying, "I got to know that my posting is at Varkala police station only a few days back. This is a place I shed many tears with my small child with no one to support me. In the stalls at Varkala Sivagiri ashram, I tried many small businesses like selling lemonade, ice cream to handmade crafts. Everything flopped. It was then a man suggested and helped me with money to study and write sub-inspector test."

Anie Siva was a first-year degree student when she married against the will of her family. However, after she delivered a baby, her husband abandoned her. She had tried to return to her house, but the family did not accept her back. As per reports, she started to live at her grandmother's house with her son and later changed places to find better jobs.

Kerala's Leader of opposition VD Satheesan also Congratulated Anie and tweeted, "Congrats Anie Siva, SI of police! Estranged at 18yrs, Anie beat the odds alone to build a life for herself & her son. In a dismally male-dominated society where atrocities against vulnerable women are occurring every day, her life and achievements are truly inspirational."

'Fighting all odds, I was able to reach here': Anie Siva

"I always wanted to be an IPS officer. But fate had other things in store. Now, I feel proud and also emotional with the kind of support I am getting after many shared my Facebook post in which I shared my joy in a brief note," Anie said.

She added, "Fighting all odds, I was able to reach here. If other women get motivation from me to move forward in their life, I am happy."

Anie had taken admission to the coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram in the year 2014 and with the help of a friend and appeared for the examination of Sub Inspector. She attained success in 2016 and became a Civil police officer. After three years, that is, in the year 2019, she passed another examination, and now after about one and a half years of training, she has taken charge as a sub-inspector in Varkala police station.

(With Agency Inputs)