Anil Deshmukh Meets Mumbai Commissioner Over Digitisation Contract Awarded To His Family

The Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, on Friday, alleged that the former Maharashtra government had given the contract of digitising the police records to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve's family. Reportedly, Sanjay Barve's family owns a firm that works in the field of Information Technology. As per media reports, it was Barve’s wife and son who were awarded this contract for their firm CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on reports that a firm owned by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve's son&wife was awarded contract of digitisation of police's records by previous BJP govt: Sanjay Barve had started that project after permission of the then state govt. pic.twitter.com/x046iFn80Z — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Anil Deshmukh on Barve’s family getting digitisation contract

Speaking about the incident, Deshmukh said, “Sanjay Barve had started that project after the permission of the then state government. I have also seen an October 7 letter also related to this.”

Deshmukh meets Barve

Deshmukh said that he called Barve to meet him on Thursday. The letter mentioned by the Home Minister states that the Maharashtra government had approved the digitisation of police record project on a pro bono basis. This contract has been signed for a period of five years.

Barve on Deshmukh’s allegations

Barve had said that the firm, CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd, offered its services "free of cost and there was no question of any financial gains to it". "The company had offered its service pro bono and it was for the benefit of the Mumbai Police," he said. Barve retires from service on February 29.

