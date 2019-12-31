Guwahati: Animals Kept Warm In Cages With The Help Of Heaters, Paddy Straw

Guwahati Zoo has come up with a new and innovative idea to beat the winters and keep animals warm. The zoo has set up various heaters outside the animal cages to ensure that tigers and lions can maintain healthy body temperature. For various other animals like deers, paddy straws have been placed on the floors of their dwellings to keep them warm. The decision was made by the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden authorities considering the increase in the cold weather.

Zoo in-charge on using the heaters

Praveen, the animal keeper in-charge at the zoo said, "Heater is placed on the table outside the enclosure/room of tigers and lions to keep them warm. The heater is not good for deer and hence paddy straw is kept to keep the temperature under control."

Read: Maharashtra: Tiger walks 1,300 km in Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary, sets new record

Zoo welcomes Baby Giraffe

The Chapultepec Zoo situated in Mexico city welcomed its second baby giraffe of the year. Zoo director Juan Carlos Sanchez Olmos said on December 29 that the newborn female giraffe was announced last week after a compulsory quarantine period after her birth on October 23.

He said that the baby giraffe will be named via public voting. The 96-year-old zoo located in the capital's central park has been a breeding ground for a lot of creatures.

Read: In Bihar village, gold plucked from 50 feet high temple dome by burglars

In this year, it welcomed around 170 baby animals which include six Mexican grey wolves that are in danger of extinction. Sanchez Olmos said that the birth of a new character is as unique and charismatic as a giraffe becomes emblematic for the prestige of the zoo.

Nowadays, giraffes are considered as vulnerable species because they face significant habitat loss in the 17 countries situated in sub-Saharan Africa, where they reside. A team of experts including nutritionists, veterinarians and biologists take care of more than 1,000 species in the zoo.

Read: Javadekar: 'Country's Tiger population up by 750 in 4 yrs to 2,976'

Read: Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo welcomes second baby giraffe of the year

(With ANI Inputs)